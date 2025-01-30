Police Arrest One Suspect And Seize Over $500,000 In Drugs

Windsor Police has arrested one suspect and seized over $500,000 in illegal drugs.

Earlier this month, the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking ring with links to the Greater Toronto Area.

On January 29th, 2025, officers located and arrested a 26-year-old man as he exited a vehicle in the 200 block of Watson Avenue. During a search of the suspect, officers seized 1,978 grams of cocaine, 988 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 150 milliliters of codeine as well as $2,600 in cash and two cellular phones.

Police then obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence where trafficking was suspected to occur. A search of the home returned an additional 625 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 504 grams of fentanyl, and 9 grams of cocaine. Officers also recovered a Glock handgun magazine, 50 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition, 25 rounds of 9mm caliber ammunition, 21 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, a digital scale, and drug packaging materials.

Police also executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle and seized an additional 38 grams of cocaine.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $502,770.

Benyamin Al-Mehmodi, 26, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine (x 3)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine (x 2)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

Failure to comply with a release order

“Through this investigation, we have taken a significant amount of illegal drugs off our streets,” said Inspector David DeLuca, who oversees the DIGS Unit. “I commend the work of our DIGS Unit for their ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.