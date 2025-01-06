Police Arrest Car Theft Suspect Wanted On 27 Charges
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 6th, 2025, 2:11pm
Windsor Police have have arrested a suspect wanted on 27 charges related to an ongoing auto theft investigation.
On January 5th, 2025, James St. Jean was arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police in Essex. He was then transferred into the custody of Windsor Police.
