Pistols Seized At The Tunnel
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 17th, 2025, 1:32pm
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a pair of pistols from an inbound U.S. citizen on January 8th.
The undeclared firearms (and ammunition) were discovered during a secondary inspection of the vehicle.
The traveler was returning after a one-night stay in Canada.
