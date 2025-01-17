NEWS >
Pistols Seized At The Tunnel

Friday January 17th, 2025, 1:32pm

City News
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a pair of pistols from an inbound U.S. citizen on January 8th.

The undeclared firearms (and ammunition) were discovered during a secondary inspection of the vehicle.

The traveler was returning after a one-night stay in Canada.

