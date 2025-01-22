NEWS >
Light SnowNow
-12 °C
10 °F
FlurriesThu
-7 °C
19 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-6 °C
21 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
-3 °C
27 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Pedestrian Killed On Twin Oaks Drive 

Wednesday January 22nd, 2025, 3:57pm

City News
0
0

Windsor Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that left one pedestrian dead.

Police say that around 5:00pm on January 21st 2025, a 47-year-old woman attempted to cross Twin Oaks Drive on foot and was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The victim was transported to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The motorist remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The area was closed for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message