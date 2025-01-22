Pedestrian Killed On Twin Oaks Drive

Windsor Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that left one pedestrian dead.

Police say that around 5:00pm on January 21st 2025, a 47-year-old woman attempted to cross Twin Oaks Drive on foot and was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The victim was transported to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The motorist remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The area was closed for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.