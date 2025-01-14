OPP: “No Ice, Is Safe Ice”

The Ontario Provincial Police Essex County Detachment is warning the public to exercise extreme caution near any surfaces that may appear to be frozen.

Police say that although temperatures have been very cold, it may appear that there is a thick layer of ice beneath you, when in some instances, this is not the case. Ice can be affected by many factors including temperature, currents, age of the ice, pressure cracks and snow cover. The advice of the OPP is very simple “No Ice, is Safe Ice”.

Venturing onto lakes, ponds or reservoirs can easily have fatal results. The temperature of the water is cold enough to take away your breath, leading people to panic and then drown. Once submerged, your arms and leg go numb which make it impossible to swim. It also leads to hypothermia due to the reduction of body heat with the possibility of heart failure. This can happen to anyone even if you are a strong swimmer.

Those heading onto the ice are reminded to keep safety in mind at all times and be prepared.

They offer these tips: