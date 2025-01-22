OPP Investigating Theft
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 22nd, 2025, 1:20pm
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in an investigation into a theft of motor vehicle and fraudulent transactions on a stolen credit card.
Police say that sometime between January 2nd, 2025, at 10:30pm and January 3rd, 2025, at 4:00am a white Acura sedan was taken from a driveway in the area of Amy Croft Drive and West Pike Creek Road in the Municipality of Lakeshore but has since been recovered.
A suspect was observed on security camera using a stolen credit card taken from the vehicle. Investigators are attempting to identify the individual involved.
The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.