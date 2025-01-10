OPP Investigating Break And Enter In Lakeshore
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday January 10th, 2025, 10:42am
Police are investigating a break-in and theft from a business in Lakeshore.
Polic say around 1:50am on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, two individuals attended a business in the 1000 block of County Road 22 in the community of Puce
The individuals left the scene in the white SUV that had a broken rear window.
Suspect #1 is described as:
- Heavier set
- White male
- Grey beard
- Plaid green pajama pants
- Dark loafers
Suspect #2 is described as:
- Thin build
- Dressed all in black
- Wearing a white mask
Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
