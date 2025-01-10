CloudyNow
OPP Investigating Break And Enter In Lakeshore

Friday January 10th, 2025, 10:42am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Police are investigating a break-in and theft from a business in Lakeshore.

Polic  say around 1:50am on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, two individuals attended a business in the 1000 block of County Road 22 in the community of Puce

The individuals left the scene in the white SUV that had a broken rear window.

Suspect #1 is described as:

  • Heavier set
  • White male
  • Grey beard
  • Plaid green pajama pants
  • Dark loafers

Suspect #2 is described as:

  • Thin build
  • Dressed all in black
  • Wearing a white mask

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

