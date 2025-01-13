One Suspect Arrested, Another Sought Following South Windsor Break-Ins, Car Thefts

The Windsor Police Service has arrested one suspect and is seeking another following several residential break-ins and car thefts.

Police say that shortly after 7:30am on January 7th, 2025, they responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a residence in the 3900 block of Roseland Drive West. Officers determined that two suspects drove to the house in a stolen vehicle and then entered an unlocked vehicle in the driveway. The suspects used the vehicle’s garage door opener to gain access to the home’s garage, where they stole multiple personal items.

The suspects then stole a second vehicle from a nearby driveway and drove to another house on the 4000 block of the same street. They once again entered a vehicle in the driveway and used the garage door opener to gain access to an attached garage. Once inside, the suspects stole personal items before fleeing the scene.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On January 8th, 2025, officers located and arrested a 35-year-old man in the 800 block of Elliott Street East. The stolen motor vehicles were recovered in the area where the suspect was arrested. Jonathon Poitras has been charged with:

Break-and-enter and commit into dwelling-house (x 2)

Theft of a motor vehicle

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence (x 2)

Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000

One suspect remains outstanding. This suspect is described as a white male, with a thin build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hat, a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Officers remind community members to refrain from leaving garage door openers inside vehicles overnight, and to ensure vehicles remain locked.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit asks residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hour of 4:30am and 7:30am on January 7th, for evidence that may assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.