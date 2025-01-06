Motorist Charged With Impaired Drivi



Windsor Police has arrested a 35-year-old man for impaired driving.

Police say that shortly before 11:00am on January 4th, 2025, they responded to a possible impaired driver in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Road. Witnesses reported a grey jeep being driven erratically and striking several vehicles. Officers arrived at the scene and observed the Jeep stopped on the shoulder of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive.

When officers spoke to the suspect motorist, they detected a strong odour of alcohol on his breath and other signs of impairment, including glassy eyes and slurred speech. Several bottles of alcohol were scattered inside of the vehicle.

The motorist was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The driver has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.