NEWS >
CloudyNow
-4 °C
24 °F
Chance Of FlurriesMon
-2 °C
28 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
-3 °C
27 °F		Chance Of FlurriesWed
-6 °C
21 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Motorist Charged With Impaired Drivi

Monday January 6th, 2025, 8:19am

City News
0
0


Windsor Police has arrested a 35-year-old man for impaired driving.

Police say that shortly before 11:00am on January 4th, 2025, they  responded to a possible impaired driver in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Road. Witnesses reported a grey jeep being driven erratically and striking several vehicles. Officers arrived at the scene and observed the Jeep stopped on the shoulder of Tecumseh Road East near Forest Glade Drive.

When officers spoke to the suspect motorist, they detected a strong odour of alcohol on his breath and other signs of impairment, including glassy eyes and slurred speech. Several bottles of alcohol were scattered inside of the vehicle.

The motorist was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

The driver has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message