Light SnowNow
-6 °C
22 °F
Chance Of FlurriesMon
-5 °C
23 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
-8 °C
18 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
-4 °C
25 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Fatal Crash In East Windsor

Monday January 13th, 2025, 12:22pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision in east Windsor.

Shortly after midnight on January 13th, 2025, officers were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Raymo Road for a report of a single-vehicle collision. An initial investigation determined that the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Wyandotte when it struck a traffic pole.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Wyandotte Road East from Dawson Road to Westminster Boulevard was closed to traffic for several hours while the Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit conducted their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message