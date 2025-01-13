Fatal Crash In East Windsor

Windsor Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision in east Windsor.

Shortly after midnight on January 13th, 2025, officers were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Raymo Road for a report of a single-vehicle collision. An initial investigation determined that the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Wyandotte when it struck a traffic pole.

The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Wyandotte Road East from Dawson Road to Westminster Boulevard was closed to traffic for several hours while the Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit conducted their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000.