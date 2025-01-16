Charges Laid Following Family Dispute In Lakeshore
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday January 16th, 2025, 1:43pm
OPP in Lakeshore arrested an individual following a family dispute.
Police say around 3:00pm on January 15th, 2025, they were called to a family dispute at a residence in the Municipality of Lakeshore.
As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old from Lakeshore has been charged with the following offences:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Assault
- Mischief Under $ 5,000
- Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon (Four Counts)
The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.
No injuries were reported.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook