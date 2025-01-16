Light SnowNow
Charges Laid Following Family Dispute In Lakeshore

Thursday January 16th, 2025, 1:43pm

Lakeshore
0
0

OPP in Lakeshore arrested an individual following a family dispute.

Police say around 3:00pm on January 15th, 2025, they were called to a family dispute at a residence in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old from Lakeshore has been charged with the following offences:

  •  Assault
  • Mischief Under $ 5,000
  • Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon (Four Counts)

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

No injuries were reported.

 

