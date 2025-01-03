Light SnowNow
Charges Laid At County R.I.D.E. Check

Friday January 3rd, 2025, 2:22pm

County News
0
0

 

A driver from Lakeshore was charged during an OPP Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program on Puce Road Thursday evening.

Police spoke to a driver and determined that the driver’s ability to operate the motor vehicle was impaired.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to a local detachment where they completed a series of tests before an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE)

The 68-years-old from Lakeshore, has been charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on January 21st, 2025.

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, and the accused’ driver’s license was suspended for a period of 90 days.

 

