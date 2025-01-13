Car Crashes Into Leamington House

A Kingsville man has been arrested after his vehicle struck a house in Leamington.

Police were called just after 2:30am on January 12th for a crash on Sutton Drive in Leamington.

Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle had struck a parked vehicle and a house. Police say the driver of the vehicle was attempting to flee the scene but was arrested by officers.

A 22-year-old Kingsville man has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).