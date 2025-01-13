Car Crashes Into Leamington House
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 13th, 2025, 12:46pm
A Kingsville man has been arrested after his vehicle struck a house in Leamington.
Police were called just after 2:30am on January 12th for a crash on Sutton Drive in Leamington.
Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle had struck a parked vehicle and a house. Police say the driver of the vehicle was attempting to flee the scene but was arrested by officers.
A 22-year-old Kingsville man has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).
