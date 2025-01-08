Canada’s Fifth Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday January 8th, 2025, 4:49pm
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested.
Phillip Grant, a suspect wanted in connection with two Toronto homicides, was arrested today by members of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, with the assistance of the Windsor Police Service and the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force.
Grant also faces multiple charges in connection to a shots-fired incident in Windsor on June 29th, 2024.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message