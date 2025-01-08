Canada’s Fifth Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested

One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested.

Phillip Grant, a suspect wanted in connection with two Toronto homicides, was arrested today by members of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, with the assistance of the Windsor Police Service and the Toronto Police Emergency Task Force.

Grant also faces multiple charges in connection to a shots-fired incident in Windsor on June 29th, 2024.