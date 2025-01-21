Light SnowNow
Break And Enter Suspect Captured By K9 Officer

Tuesday January 21st, 2025, 11:43am

Crime & Police News
0
0

A Windsor Police K9 officer tracked down and captured a suspect following a commercial break-and-enter in South Windsor.

Police say that shortly before 5:30am on January 19th, 2025, they responded to a report of a break-in at a business in the 2900 block of Dougall Avenue. Officers determined that a suspect had forcefully entered the premises and caused extensive damage to the property. A bag containing multiple stolen items was found at the scene.

With the assistance of K9 officer Link, officers conducted a search of the surrounding area. The suspect was quickly located in a nearby scrap yard, where he was taken into custody following a brief foot chase.

Emilio Monteleone, 24, has been charged with:

• Break-and-enter
• Possession of instruments for the purpose of break-and-enter
• Failure to comply with a release order

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit asks residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 4:30 and 6:30am for evidence that may assist with the investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

