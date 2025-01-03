Attempted Murder Charged Laid In Tecumseh

OPP have charged an individual following a report of a disturbance in Tecumseh.

Police say that, around 2:50am on January 2nd, they received a report of a disturbance at a residence on 10th Concession Road.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

As a result of the investigation, Andrew Robert Brewin, 51-year-old of Tecumseh, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Attempt to Commit Murder

Assault with A Weapon

Intimidation – use or threatens use of violence

Theft Under $5000

Breach of Recognizance

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The accused and two victims were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate this incident. If you have information that might assist the investigation, you may call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.