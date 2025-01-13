Another Raid At Downtown Psilocybin Dispensary
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 13th, 2025, 6:44pm
Windsor Police Service has charged one individual and seized $23,190 in illegal drugs from a downtown dispensary that sells psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.
On January 10th, 2025, shortly after 11:00am, police executed a search warrant at the dispensary located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.
During the search, officers located and seized the following:
- 1789 grams of dried psilocybin
- 1640 caps of psilocybin
- 6 psilocybin vape pens
- $150 in Canadian currency
A 35-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.
Police say that since July 2023, officers have executed five search warrants at this storefront location, seizing over $163,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.
