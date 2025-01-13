Accused Murderer Re-arrested For Alleged Bail Violations

Windsor Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman, previously charged with first-degree murder, for violating her bail conditions.

Police say Sky-Linn Holden was arrested and charged with first-degree murder by Chatham-Kent Police last June. They say she was released on bail on December 17th, 2024, under enhanced conditions, including house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Police say six days later, Bail Compliance Officers initiated an investigation into Holden possibly breaching her release conditions on three separate occasions.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

On January 9th, 2025, police located and arrested Holden in the 1000 block of Pope Street in the Town of LaSalle.

A 41-year-old woman who had acted as Holden’s surety was arrested and charged with three counts of facilitating a breach of a release order.