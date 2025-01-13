Light SnowNow
-6 °C
22 °F
Chance Of FlurriesMon
-5 °C
23 °F		Chance Of FlurriesTue
-8 °C
18 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudWed
-4 °C
25 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Accused Murderer Re-arrested For Alleged Bail Violations

Monday January 13th, 2025, 12:17pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman, previously charged with first-degree murder, for violating her bail conditions.

Police say Sky-Linn Holden was arrested and charged with first-degree murder by Chatham-Kent Police last June. They say she was released on bail on December 17th, 2024, under enhanced conditions, including house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Police say six days later, Bail Compliance Officers initiated an investigation into Holden possibly breaching her release conditions on three separate occasions.

On January 9th, 2025, police located and arrested Holden in the 1000 block of Pope Street in the Town of LaSalle.

A 41-year-old woman who had acted as Holden’s surety was arrested and charged with three counts of facilitating a breach of a release order.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message