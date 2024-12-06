Warrant Issued For Suspect In $64,000 Bank Fraud

Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old woman wanted in connection to a $64,000 bank fraud.

Police say that China Jade Lam, of Markham, is wanted on charges of fraud over $5,000, obtaining by false pretences over $5,000, using a forged document, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

An investigation by the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit concluded that two suspects had artificially inflated a synthetically created bank account by depositing a fraudulent cheque and then aggressively withdrew the falsified balance through ATM cash withdrawals and account transfers.

These fraudulent transactions, which occurred between January 31 and February 5, 2024, totaled $64,537.24.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators soon identified one of the suspects as 42-year-old Elias Ethan Miazad, of Ancaster. He was located and arrested in Niagara Falls by the Ontario Provincial Police on October 21st, 2024.

Lam is described as an Asian woman, with a slender build, long dark hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lam’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.