Warrant Issued For Car Theft Suspect Wanted On 27 Charges

Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted on 27 charges related to an ongoing auto theft investigation.

Police say that between November 28th and December 10th, 2024, they responded to a total of four vehicle thefts from parking lots in industrial areas of the city. In each instance, the suspect arrived in the early morning hours, entered an unlocked vehicle, and drove it from the scene. In one incident, the suspect also unlawfully used a credit card that he found in a vehicle.

Through investigation, members of the Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit identified James St. Jean, 29, as the suspect in all four incidents.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

An arrest warrant has been issued for St. Jean on the following charges:

Theft of a motor vehicle (x 4)

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x 3)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (x 2)

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence (x 3)

Fraud under $5,000

Unauthorized use of a credit card

Dangerous driving

Operation of a vehicle while prohibited (x 12)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.