Warrant Issued After South Windsor Shooting

Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man in connection with a shots-fired incident that occurred in South Windsor on December 9th, 2024.

Police say that shortly before midnight, an older model, light-coloured minivan approached a group of individuals, including the victim. Multiple shots were fired from the passenger-side window, striking the victim in the lower leg.

Following an investigation, one of the suspects involved has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Singh is wanted on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Singh is described as an East Indian male who is believed to be residing in the Brampton, Ontario, area.

Anyone with information on Singh’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.