Warning Issued After Online Buying Exchange Goes Bad

Thursday December 5th, 2024, 11:04am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have issued a warning after an online buying exchange went wrong.

Police say they recently investigated a robbery involving an individual who agreed to meet someone in the Remington Park area to buy a product.

During the exchange, the victim was attacked by a group of teenagers and robbed of their cell phone and other items.

To help prevent incidents like this, police encourage you to use the Safe Internet Exchange Zone at the Windsor Police Traffic Collision Reporting Centre, located at 2696 Jefferson Blvd. This area offers two designated spots for online purchase transactions, monitored by live video and audio surveillance 24/7.

