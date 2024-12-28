Violent Crime Down In Glengarry Neighbourhood

Violent crime in the Glengarry neighbourhood has dropped since Windsor Police and community partners launched a high-visibility initiative four months ago.

This initiative stations more police officers and health and human services professionals in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue. The project, introduced in response to ongoing concerns from both residents and the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation (WECHC), is reducing crime and enhancing public safety and wellbeing.

Since launching the initiative in August, police officers have maintained a sustained presence in the area, and have also partnered with WECHC, Family Services Windsor-Essex (FSWE) and the Canadian Mental Health Association – Windsor (CMHA) to establish an office space inside the 333 Glengarry Ave. apartment complex. The Nurse Police Team (a partnership with Windsor Regional Hospital) and Crisis Response Team (a partnership with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare) are also providing regular support to Glengarry residents.

As a result police say that the neighbourhood has since seen significant year-over-year reductions in crime (when comparing numbers from August 10th to December 10th):

Crimes against people are down 32%

Drug-related crimes have dropped by 30%

Property crimes have decreased by 10%

Officers have arrested 94 individuals in the Glengarry neighbourhood during those four month and during a single week in September, police laid 48 criminal charges and executed 10 outstanding warrants.

Additionally, police and community partners have hosted several events in the Glengarry neighbourhood to build meaningful connections with residents and offer medical treatments, mental health support, harm reduction kits, and other essential services and resources including:

335 drug test strips distributed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

105 referrals to financial literacy and assistance programs by FSWE

91 vaccinations administered by CMHA

89 individuals in crisis supported by CMHA

32 residents educated on or referred to withdrawal management services by Windsor Regional Hospital

3 wounds treated on-site by the Nurse Police Team

In addition, we had nearly 1,000 service interactions and referrals and provided over 400 holiday meals to Glengarry residents during the most recent event on December 18th, 2024.

Police say that the high-visibility initiative will continue into 2025.