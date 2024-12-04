CloudyNow
1 °C
33 °F
Periods Of Light SnowWed
2 °C
36 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-1 °C
30 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
1 °C
34 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Two Arrested Following Commercial Break And Enter

Wednesday December 4th, 2024, 1:25pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects following a break-and-enter at a business in south Windsor.

Police say on November 30th, 2024, at approximately 10:30pm, two suspects were caught on surveillance footage breaking windows and unlawfully entering a business in the 1900 block of Continental Avenue. The pair allegedly stole electronic equipment, including several computers, before fleeing the scene.

Officers located the first suspect near the business on December 2nd, 2024. At the time of the arrest, police say he was in possession of the stolen items. The following day, police apprehended the second suspect in the same area.

A 32-year-old has been charged with break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 27-year-old has been charged with break-and-enter.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message