Two Arrested Following Commercial Break And Enter

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects following a break-and-enter at a business in south Windsor.

Police say on November 30th, 2024, at approximately 10:30pm, two suspects were caught on surveillance footage breaking windows and unlawfully entering a business in the 1900 block of Continental Avenue. The pair allegedly stole electronic equipment, including several computers, before fleeing the scene.

Officers located the first suspect near the business on December 2nd, 2024. At the time of the arrest, police say he was in possession of the stolen items. The following day, police apprehended the second suspect in the same area.

A 32-year-old has been charged with break-and-enter and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 27-year-old has been charged with break-and-enter.