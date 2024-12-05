Two 14-Year-Olds Charged With Kidnapping And Armed Robbery

Windsor Police has arrested two 14-year-old boys in connection to a kidnapping and gunpoint robbery.

Police say that shortly before 11:00pm on December 3rd, 2024, they were called to the reports of a person with a gun in the 3000 block of Dougall Avenue. Through investigation, officers learned that two youth suspects in a stolen vehicle had picked up the first victim, pointed a firearm at their head and threatened them.

The suspects then drove to the second victim’s location, threatened them with bear mace, and demanded that they get into the vehicle. One of the victims was then assaulted and had their shoes stolen.

Shortly after, both victims were released by the suspects. One victim sustained a minor injury.

On December 4th, 2024, officers located and arrested both suspects. The youths cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The first suspect has been charged with:

• Robbery with an offensive weapon

• Kidnapping

• Forcible confinement (x 2)

• Pointing a firearm (x 2)

• Possession of a firearm while prohibited

• Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate

• Assault with a weapon (x 2)

• Uttering threats to cause bodily harm (x 2)

• Wearing a disguise to commit an offence

• Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

• Breach of probation

The second suspect has been charged with:

• Kidnapping

• Robbery with an offensive weapon

• Forcible confinement (x 2)

• Assault with a weapon

• Uttering threats to cause bodily harm

• Wearing a disguise to commit an offence

• Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

• Breach of probation