Suspect Arrested After Livestreaming Sexual Abuse Of A 3-Year-Old

Windsor Police has arrested a 29-year-old man after the sexual abuse of a child was livestreamed on social media.

Police say that on December 6th, 2024, the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation after receiving urgent information from the Toronto Police Service that a Windsor man had made and shared a child sexual abuse video on a popular social media platform.

Investigators were able to trace the video back to a local residence and identified the suspect. Within two hours of receiving the initial report, members of the ICE and Target Base Units located and arrested the man near downtown.

The 3-year-old child involved in the abuse video was also identified.

The suspect, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with the following: