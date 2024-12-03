Seven Motorists Charged With Impaired Driving In The Past Week

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after veering off the road and crashing into a commercial sign.

Police say that shortly after 2:30am on December 3rd, 2024, a motorist had crashed into a sign, causing significant damage to the vehicle, and become stuck in a field in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West.

When officers spoke to the suspect motorist, they detected the odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including glassy eyes and slurred speech. The driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving. She is the seventh impaired driver that the Windsor Police Service has arrested since November 27th, 2024.

“Driving under the influence is not only against the law, but it puts the lives of innocent people at risk,” says Sergeant Craig Judson of the Windsor Police Serve Traffic Enforcement Unit. “As the holiday season approaches, we implore everyone to plan ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs. Make alternate arrangements, such as using a designated driver or a rideshare service, to get home safely.”