Search Warrant In Leamington

Police have charged two individuals following the execution of a warrant in Leamington.

On December 10th, 2024, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, West Region OPP Tactical Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team Unit, OPP K9 Unit and Leamington OPP uniform members, executed a search warrant at an address on Seacliff Drive West in the Municipality of Leamington.

During the search, officers seized a quantity of illicit drugs suspected to be Fentanyl and Psilocybin, stolen property, a firearm and ammunition. Total value of items seized is $19,300.

As a result of the investigation, Salah Halabi, 30-years-of-age of Leamington was arrested and charged. The accused is also facing charges related to a stolen motor vehicle in Leamington reported on November 17th, 2024.

The charges are:

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition (Two Counts)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (Two Counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a credit card

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada (Four Counts)

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court (Three Counts)

Failure to comply with undertaking (Three Counts)

Operation while prohibited.

The accused has been held pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Jessica Bowden, 26 years-of-age of Leamington was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada (Three Counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition (Two Counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Possession of a credit card

The investigation remains under investigation.