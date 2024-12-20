Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Arrest Two Suspects From Downtown Residence

Windsor Police Service have arrested two suspects and seized over $45,000 in cash and drugs from a downtown residence.

On December 19th, 2024, officers from the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit obtained and executed a search warrant for a residence in the 500 block of Pelissier Street.

Police say they recovered 429 grams of cocaine, 0.3 grams of crack cocaine, 12 tablets of 5mg oxycodone, and three tablets of 40mg oxycodone. The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $43,090.

The search also returned $5,090 in Canadian currency, two cellphones, a digital scale, and 87 Crown Royal bottles which police say were reported stolen out of Tecumseh.

Two people are facing charges.