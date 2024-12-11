Police Seek Suspects Following Home Invasion And Assault

Windsor Police are looking for two suspects following a home invasion and assault in East Windsor.

Police say that at 9:00pm on December 9th, two male suspects entered a residence in the 1000 block of Ford Blvd. The home’s occupant was assaulted during the incident and suffered minor injuries.

Suspect 1 is described as a white male with a slender build, approximately 5’8 tall. At the time of the offence, he wore a dark jacket and black face mask.

Suspect 2 is described as a white male with a slender build and blue eyes, approximately 5’10 tall. At the time of the offence, he wore a black track suit, black face mask, and Detroit Tigers hat.

Residents in the area are asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 8:4pm and 9:45pm on December 9th, 2024 for evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.