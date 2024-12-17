Police Seek Armed South Windsor Robbery Suspect



Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following an armed robbery at a South Windsor business.

Police say that just after 9:00pm on December 13th, 2024, a male suspect entered a business in the 800 block of Grand Marais Road East armed with a handgun. He pointed the firearm at an employee and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect obtained a quantity of currency before fleeing the area.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a black hoodie with a white Adidas graphic and the hood over his head, black pants, black boots, black gloves, a black mask, and a black leather side bag slung over his shoulder.

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case, specifically between 8:00pm and 10:00pm on December 13th.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.