Police Looking For Thee Suspects

Tuesday December 10th, 2024, 1:33pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with a series of thefts under $5,000.

Several items were stolen from five different locations of the same retail store between August and November 2024. Investigators believe the incidents are related and involve the same three suspects.

The suspects are described as follows:

  • Suspect #1: Black male, approximately 20-30 years old, 6’ tall, and weighing around 140 lbs.
  • Suspect #2: White male, approximately 20-30 years old
  • Suspect #3: Black male, approximately 20-30 years old, 5’8” tall and weighing around 150 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is asked to contact Windsor Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

