Police Investigating Shots-Fired Incident In South Windsor

Windsor Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a group of people in South Windsor.

Police say that on December 9th, 2024, shortly before midnight, they responded to a call of gunshots in the 4300 block of Mount Royal Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the lower leg. Immediate lifesaving first aid was provided before the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police also located several spent shell casings on the street, and observed property damage to vehicles consistent with bullet holes.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects believed to be responsible for this occurrence were known to the victim. Shortly after 11:45pm, an older model, light-coloured Dodge Caravan approached the victim and a group of friends, and the vehicle’s occupants began firing at the group from the passenger side window. The vehicle was last seen departing from the area, heading southbound.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

No additional physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Police have identified a person of interest, and the investigation remains ongoing. Investigators urge residents and business owners within the area of the shooting to review their surveillance or dash cam footage for video evidence, specifically between 11:00pm and 12:00am.