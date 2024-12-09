Police Investigating After Vehicle Collides With House In South Windsor Killing One

Windsor Police are investigating after a vehicle collided with a house in South Windsor, claiming the life of one person.

Police say that shortly before 3:00pm Sunday, a minivan had struck the front of a residence in the 2800 block of Riviera Drive and exited through the rear of the house.

There were three occupants in the residence at the time of the collision. One of the occupants, a 73-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and died as a result of her injuries. A second occupant sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorist was not injured in the incident, and their lone passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 2800 block of Riviera Drive was closed for several hours while members of the Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units processed the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information or video footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.