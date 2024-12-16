Police Arrest Three Suspects, Seize $40,000 In Cash And Drugs

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure over $40,000 in cash and drugs.

Police say that on December 13th, 2024, officers from the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue where trafficking was suspected to occur. Shortly after 2:00pm, with assistance from the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), officers entered the residence to execute the warrant.

Upon entry, officers arrested a 34-year-old male, 27-year-old male, and 24-year-old female suspected of trafficking.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Following the arrest, officers conducted a search of the residence. The search returned 122.5 grams of fentanyl, 15.4 grams of cocaine, 36.1 grams of crack cocaine, and 34.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine. The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $37,839.

Officers also seized a set of brass knuckles, four cellphones, four digital scales, packaging materials, and $3,340 in Canadian currency.

Velman Santos, 34, Sunday Atahir, 27, and Mary Atahir, 24, have each been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crack cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine

Santos has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon (x 6), disobeying a lawful order, and failure to comply with a probation order. Sunday Atahir has also been charged with failure to comply with a release order.