Police Arrest One Suspect And Seize $7,000 In Drugs

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service, with support from LaSalle Police, has led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure over $7,000 in drugs.

Police say that on December 6th, 2024, they obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 2000 block of Rivard Avenue where trafficking was suspected to occur. At approximately 12:30pm, officers entered the residence to execute the warrant. Upon entry, officers arrested a 39-year-old male suspected of trafficking. Incident to the arrest, police seized 15.6 grams of fentanyl and 1.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine from the suspect.

Following the arrest, officers conducted a search of the residence. The search returned 32.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 36 tablets of hydromorphone, two tablets of MDMA, 25 tablets of clonazepam, 17 tablets of diazepam, and 44.1 grams of psilocybin. Police additionally located a Glock airsoft handgun, a homemade taser, two digital scales, and packaging material.

Police also executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle, which was located with assistance from LaSalle Police, and seized seven tablets of clonazepam.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $7,144.

Jacob Brode has been charged with:

• Failure to comply with a release order (x 6)

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely crystal methamphetamine (x 2)

• Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely hydromorphone

• Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely psilocybin

• Possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely clonazepam (x2)

• Possession of a schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely diazepam

• Possession of a prohibited device, namely a handmade taser (x 3)

• Operation of a conveyance while prohibited (x 18)