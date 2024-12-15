Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Forest Glade

Windsor Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicle collision in which a pedestrian died from their injuries.

Police say it happened around 1:00pm Saturday at the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Forest Glade Drive. They say that a vehicle travelling eastbound on Forest Glade Drive struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the street.

The 43-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 519-945-9645. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.