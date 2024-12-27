OPP Looking For Suspects Impersonating Police Officers On The 401

The OPP are investigating a report of a robbery involving individuals impersonating police officers on the 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Police say around 9:00pm on Christmas, a driver was stopped by two suspect vehicles, one with flashing red and blue lights in the windshield eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near the 65-KM marker.

Two suspects approached the vehicle while another remained in one of the suspect vehicles. The driver was directed to exit the vehicle, an interaction between the parties occurred, and the suspects fled the scene in both the suspect vehicle and the complainant’s vehicle.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The complainant was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects were described as:

Suspect One:

Black male in his 30’s

6′ 0″ tall

Wearing all black clothing, a black mask, and a black ballistic styled vest

Handgun in a holster

Suspect 2:

Brown male in his 20’s 5’8″ tall Wearing all black clothing, a black mask, and a black ballistic styled vest



No description of the third suspect was provided.

The involved suspect vehicles were described as a black sedan with red/blue flashing lights in the windshield and a black SUV. No police markings were on either vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is not believed to be a threat to public safety, as investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

The OPP wish to remind the public that citizens may ask a police officer to provide the name of their service, detachment, badge number, rank officer’s badge and warrant card. The officer should be able to provide this information without delay.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

If anyone witnessed the interaction, or has information, such as dashcam footage, that could assist with the investigation or help the identity of the persons involved, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://stthomascrimestoppers.ca/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.