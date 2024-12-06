OPP Investigating Overnight Break And Enters In Essex County

Two overnight break and enters in Essex County are being investigated by the OPP.

Police say around 2:12am, they responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a business in the 1500 block of County Road 34 in the Town of Kingsville. A white Mercedes Sprinter van was observed leaving the scene. It was determined that two individuals forced entry into the business and left with unknown items at this time.

At approximately 2:32am, an officer was on patrol in the Town of Essex when they observed a break-and-enter in progress at a business in the 300 block of Maidstone Avenue West. A white sprinter style van left the scene and failed to stop for police.

Two males forced entry into the business; they were dressed in black, wearing gloves with their faces covered, made entry into the store. Investigators suspect a third individual remained in the vehicle.

Investigators believe the same individuals are responsible for both Break and Enters.

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere at any time in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.