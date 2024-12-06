One Suspect Arrested, Another Sought After A String Of East-End Break-Ins

Windsor Police Service has arrested a 34-year-old man and is seeking another in connection with a series of commercial break-ins in the city’s east end.

Police say that around 1:45am on November 12th, 2024, two suspects were captured on video surveillance attempting to break into a business in the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East. The suspects arrived in a white SUV and used a tool to pry open the doors, shattering the glass. They were unsuccessful in gaining entry and fled the scene.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the same suspects broke into a business in the 2500 block of Roseville Garden Drive and stole money and prescription medication.

The suspects then returned to the original business on Tecumseh Road East and made another unsuccessful attempt to gain entry.

Shortly before 3:00am the suspects smashed the front window of a business in the 5600 block of Tecumseh Road East. Once inside, they stole money and tools.

Through investigation, members of our Target Base Unit traced the suspect vehicle to a residence in LaSalle and identified one of the suspects as Bryan Patrick Chevalier.

On December 3rd, 2024, Chevalier was located and arrested near Tourangeau Road and Grand Marais Road. Chevalier has been charged with the following:

Break-and-enter (x 2)

Attempted break and enter (x 2)

Possession of break-and-enter tools

Wearing a disguise with intent

Driving while prohibited (x 4)

A second suspect remains at large. He is described as a white male wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, white Adidas shoes and blue latex gloves.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com