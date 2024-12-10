Lakeshore Fire Sounds Alarm On Li-Ion Battery Safety

Lakeshore Fire is sounding the alarm on the potential hazard of lithium-ion batteries. The call for caution comes after three separate incidents involving lithium-ion batteries caused an estimated $1 million in damage to properties in Lakeshore.

Common in devices like remote control cars and phones, these batteries can overheat, ignite, or explode when damaged or improperly charged.

“The growth of consumer technology in households has added a bit of extra risk with lithium-ion batteries,” said Lakeshore Fire Chief Jason Suchiu. “We’re sharing information about these incidents to ensure our residents know the risks and take steps to keep their homes safe, especially around the holiday season as we purchase or receive gifts that include li-ion batteries.”

The Lakeshore Fire Department shared these tips to remember: