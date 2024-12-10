CloudyNow
7 °C
44 °F
Chance Of FlurriesWed
2 °C
36 °F		Chance Of FlurriesThu
-6 °C
21 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudFri
-2 °C
28 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Lakeshore Fire Sounds Alarm On Li-Ion Battery Safety

Tuesday December 10th, 2024, 4:33pm

Fires
0
0

Lakeshore Fire is sounding the alarm on the potential hazard of lithium-ion batteries.  The call for caution comes after three separate incidents involving lithium-ion batteries caused an estimated $1 million in damage to properties in Lakeshore.

Common in devices like remote control cars and phones, these batteries can overheat, ignite, or explode when damaged or improperly charged.

“The growth of consumer technology in households has added a bit of extra risk with lithium-ion batteries,” said Lakeshore Fire Chief Jason Suchiu. “We’re sharing information about these incidents to ensure our residents know the risks and take steps to keep their homes safe, especially around the holiday season as we purchase or receive gifts that include li-ion batteries.”

The Lakeshore Fire Department shared these tips to remember:

  • Purchase batteries directly from the product manufacturer. “Off-brand” batteries may not be compatible with the devices or chargers.
  • Never leave batteries charging unattended and use chargers approved by the manufacturer.
  • Store batteries in fireproof lithium-ion battery bags to reduce fire risk while charging.
  • Stop using your device if the battery shows signs of damage such as odour, excessive heat, popping sounds, swelling, or change of colour.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message