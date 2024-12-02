Impaired Motorist Arrested Following Head-On Crash

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested for impaired driving after veering into oncoming traffic and causing a collision.

Police say that just after 11:30pm on November 29th, 2024, a motorist crossed into oncoming traffic on Wyandotte Street East at Jos Janisse Avenue and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

When officers spoke to the suspect motorist, they detected a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment including slurred speech. Tanya Kosak Bond, of Tecumseh, was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath test.