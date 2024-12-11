Impaired Motorist Arrested After Crashing Into Construction Sign

A 61-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after crashing into a large solar-powered construction sign.

Police say that just before 10:00pm on December 8th, 2024, they were called to a report of an impaired driver in the area of Tecumseh Road East at Walker Road. Officers located the involved vehicle and driver in a parking lot in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Through investigation, officers learned that the motorist had crashed into a large solar-powered construction sign in the area of Albert Road at Tecumseh Road East, toppling the sign and causing significant damage to the vehicle.

When officers spoke to the suspect motorist, they detected signs of impairment. Police later administered a breath test, which returned approximately twice the legal blood alcohol limit. William Hierlihy, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with impaired driving.