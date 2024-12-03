CloudyNow
Impaired Driver Located In Drive-Through

Tuesday December 3rd, 2024, 8:09am

Crime & Police News
A driver was arrested after police located an individual asleep in a vehicle in Leamington.

Police say that just before 6:00pm on December 2nd, 2024, they were called to an individual asleep in a vehicle in a drive-through of a business on Erie Street North.

As a result of the investigation, a 52-year-old has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on December 12th, 2024.
 

