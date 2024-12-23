Light RainNow
Good Samaritans & Police Rescue Man Who Fell Into Freezing Water

Monday December 23rd, 2024, 4:18pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police officers with with the assistance of good Samaritans rescued a man who fell into the freezing water at the Lakeview Park Marina.

Shortly before 8:00pm on December 20th, 2024, police were dispatched to the marina in the 9200 block of Riverside Drive East. While enroute, they learned that a man had fallen into the water after standing too close to the marina wall. A second man subsequently jumped into the water to assist.

One of the men was assisted out of the water by the good Samaritans prior to officer arrival. Officers quickly used life preservers to pull the second man to the marina wall. The officers then pulled the man out of the water with the assistance of several bystanders.

Both men exhibited signs of hypothermia and were treated by EMS and transported to the hospital.

