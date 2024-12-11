NEWS >
Fatal Collision In Tecumseh

Wednesday December 11th, 2024, 4:33pm

City News
0
0

A two-vehicle collision has claimed the life of one driver.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Manning Road near Baseline Road around noon in Tecumseh.

One driver was transported to the hospital; a 61-year-old from Kingsville was later pronounced deceased.

Manning Road is closed between County Road 42 and Walls Road while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team assist with the investigation.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

