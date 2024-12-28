Canada Border Services Agency Releases 2024 Year In Review Stats

The Canada Border Services Agency has released their stats for 2024 for the Southern Ontario Region that includes Windsor, Sarnia, London, Fort Erie, Niagara Falls, and surrounding communities.

The region employs 1,702 people who provide services at 8 land borders, 2 medium and 10 small airports, 1 train station, 2 ferry crossings, and over 100 marine sites. It is home to four of the busiest traveller and commercial land border crossings in Canada.

Border services officers at Southern Ontario ports of entry processed 10.5 million conveyances and 19.4 million people, accounting for 43% of the national total of land border travellers.

4,400 asylum claims were processed in the region.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The CBSA in the Southern Ontario Region processed 2.7 million commercial conveyances, accounting for 65% of the national total at land borders. In addition, 10.2 million commercial entries were processed throughout Southern Ontario.

Between January 1st and October 31st, 2024, the CBSA seized:

392 firearms and 2,819 weapons

4,083 kg of narcotics

1,742,976 kg of smuggled tobacco

$1,835,993 in undeclared currency

In addition to these seizures they:

intercepted 397 individuals wanted on outstanding warrants

arrested 135 people for impaired driving-related offences and 1,406 for other criminality

denied entry to 1,406 individuals for serious criminality

reunited three missing children with their families

Significant enforcement actions in 2024 include:

In October, border services officers at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry seized 615 kg of suspected cocaine, discovered in a shipment of grapes. The investigation is ongoing.

In September, during the examination of a bus at the Queenston Bridge port of entry, officers discovered 30 firearms in an unclaimed suitcase. The investigation is ongoing.

In July, officers at the Rainbow Bridge port of entry seized US$75,945 as suspected proceeds of crime. The travellers were refused entry into Canada.

·In June, border services officers at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry intercepted 460 kg of suspected cocaine in a commercial shipment. The driver was charged by the RCMP.

·In May, officers at the Peace Bridge port of entry seized two handguns, one shotgun, one fully automatic rifle and seven over-capacity magazines from a traveller. The individual was fined and returned to the U.S.

In April, CBSA’s Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division in the Southern Ontario Region participated in a joint forces operation investigating contraband tobacco smuggling. This operation resulted in the seizure of more than 85,000 kg of tobacco, representing more than $33 million in tax evasion.

In February, officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel port of entry seized 1 handgun, 1 assault-style rifle, 25 over-capacity magazines, 2 bladed rings, and 2 brass knuckles from a traveller. Customs Act charges were laid against the Michigan resident.

Earlier this year, the Southern Ontario Region Inland Enforcement and Niagara Intelligence units collaborated with policing partners to dismantle a child luring operation in the Niagara region, leading to criminal charges against thirteen individuals.