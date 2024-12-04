CloudyNow
$20,000 Seized At Windsor-Detroit Border

Wednesday December 4th, 2024, 8:20am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Photo: @DFODetroit

A Canadian citizen had their cash seized at the border after they failed to declare it correctly.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the nearly $20K on November 22nd.

Border officials say that the traveller admitted to intentionally misreporting the amount in an attempt to avoid completing the currency declaration form.

