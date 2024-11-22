CloudyNow
Windsor Police Seek Public’s Help In Identifying Theft Suspects

Friday November 22nd, 2024, 9:35am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a theft at a water treatment plant.

Police say that just before 10:00am on November 17th, 2024, two suspects were captured on video surveillance removing construction materials from a property in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East. The suspects were observed loading the stolen materials into a maroon Dodge Caravan before leaving the scene.

The first suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 35 years old with black hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a long-sleeve grey shirt, black jeans, and brown hiking boots.

The second suspect is described as a white male between 25 and 35 years old, with long black hair tied back in a bun. At the time of the incident, he wore a long black coat, blue jeans, and tan-coloured shoes.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the suspects or the suspect vehicle to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Do You Like This Article?

