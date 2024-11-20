Two Pedestrians Killed In Motor Vehicle Crash On Walker Road

Windsor Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal motor vehicle collision that killed two pedestrians.

The crash happened just after 2:00pm Monday at the intersection of Walker Road and Niagara Street. Officers arrived at the scene and observed a red SUV with heavy damage turned on its side.

The female and male victims, aged 68 and 63, respectively, died as a result of their injuries. Their next of kin have been notified.

The motorist was extracted from their vehicle by Windsor Fire & Rescue Services and taken to hospital.